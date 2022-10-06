Notification Settings

Police swoop on north Shropshire to seize car with 'no tax, insurance or MOT'

By David Tooley

Police have seized a car that was being driven in Shropshire with "no tax, MOT or insurance".

Picture: @NorthShropCops
Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team swooped on Prees on Thurdsday where they located and seized the vehicle.

It was put on low loader and carted away by 1pm, say officers.

The North Shrops Cops tweeted: "Vehicle reported to Whitchurch SNT for repeatedly driving with no tax, MOT or Insurance at 10am. Vehicle located by officers and seized by 1pm."

On Facebook a police spokesman posted: "If your car is not legal it should not be on the road."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

