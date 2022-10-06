Police swoop on north Shropshire to seize car with 'no tax, insurance or MOT'

Picture: @NorthShropCops

Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team swooped on Prees on Thurdsday where they located and seized the vehicle.

It was put on low loader and carted away by 1pm, say officers.

The North Shrops Cops tweeted: "Vehicle reported to Whitchurch SNT for repeatedly driving with no tax, MOT or Insurance at 10am. Vehicle located by officers and seized by 1pm."

On Facebook a police spokesman posted: "If your car is not legal it should not be on the road."