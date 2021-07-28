Housing shortage to be eased as village homes plan is approved

How the development could look

Plans approved by Shropshire Council will see 27 houses and bungalows constructed behind the medical centre in Prees, to be managed by Wrekin Housing Group.

The scheme was drawn up by a project group of residents, parish councillors, and representatives from the housing association and Shropshire Council, after a housing needs survey identified 19 households looking for a home in the village.

The resulting proposals comprise a mix of one, two and three-bed properties, including seven bungalows, along with public open space and visitor parking.

All houses will be low-carbon and energy efficient, with solar panels, air source heat pumps, low energy lighting and cycle storage to promote active travel.

The majority of the properties will be available at affordable rent, while six will be sold as shared ownership.

It is hoped the first homes will be available from spring 2022.

A statement from the housing group’s agent, Nicol Thomas Architects, said: “The group have been working with Prees Parish Council and Shropshire Council as part of a community led project group to design and create sustainable, energy efficient homes to suit the housing demand in the village.

“Working with the parish council and local community has ensured the scheme meets the needs and requirements for Prees village residents.

“The group will continue to work and liaise with the project group throughout the delivery of the scheme.”

All homes will be allocated from the council’s waiting list, HomePoint, to people with a connection to the village.

The council’s affordable housing officers supported the application, saying: “The affordable housing team have been working with Wrekin Housing Group and the local community to bring this scheme forward.

“The type and tenure of homes proposed address the need identified in the Right Home Right Place Housing Needs survey and the existing HomePoint data.”

The parish council also supported the application, and there were no comments from members of the public.