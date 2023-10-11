Drayton Arts Festival returns for 10th anniversary with spooktacular arts and crafts events for the whole family

Market Drayton Arts Festival.In Picture L>R: Suzanne Edwards and Jane Hughes

The festival, which will take place between Wednesday, October 25 and Sunday, November 5, will feature live music performances, as well as theatre, children's events, arts and crafts, exhibitions, workshops and more.

Set up in 2014, this was the first Community Arts Festival in the north Shropshire town, offering up to 40 events across the week for its local community.

This year, there will be an incredible 50 events for children and families including an ECO VR experience taking place at the Festival Drayton Centre.

Event organiser, Suzanne Edwards said: "It's the biggest one yet and the team is very small and yet they are wonderfully committed and we do work as a team and everyone helps each other out.

"As we are celebrating the 10th anniversary, for the School Calendars Project this year, we are putting every piece of artwork on display from the last 10 years.

"It's wonderful the amount of support we have and everything is free that comes under the art umbrella, apart from concerts where we have to pay musicians or pay for the workshop people."

Suzanne praised the local community and businesses for their support in financing the event this year, as organisers did not receive a grant from Arts Council England.

"The disappointing news is that I have been applying for an Arts Council but I haven't been able to get one," Suzanne added.

Showcasing local talent – Drayton Arts Festival has community at its heart – with the vast majority of events being free for children and families, with a small cost only for materials needed for art workshops.

Market Drayton Arts Festival 2016. Storytelling with Jake Evans

And this year is no different, with a wide variety of activities and workshops for people to get involved with.

Kicking off on Saturday, October 28, there will be events around the town centre – all free to attend –including a Trick or Treat trail, a Meet and Greet Animatronic Dinosaur Experience and a Gingerbread Man Hunt.

From Monday, October 30 to Wednesday, November 1, there will be activities taking place at The Zone community hub, including Halloween crafts, a Disco party, a lantern lit ghost trail and an Amdrams junior theatre workshop.

On Thursday, November 2, the 10th anniversary School Calendars Project art exhibition at The Grove School will take place between 10am and 2pm.

Former pupils of the school were encouraged to donate their pottery for the festival – and money raised will go towards replacing the school's kiln.

On Friday, November 3, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan will be visiting the town for two festival events – a planting workshop at The Zone and the Schools Calendar Project awards ceremony hosted at The Grove School.

On Saturday, November 4, there will be family painting workshops as well as a scavenger hunt in the afternoon.

The full list of events and times can be found here:

Drayton Arts Festival 10th anniversary programme