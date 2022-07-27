Max and Woody take gold in world championships

Teenager Max Glover, 14 of Soudley near Market Drayton with his three dogs, Boost (left), Woody (middle) and Beat (right) to compete in an International Agility Competition..

The 14-year-old, who is a pupil at The Grove School in Market Drayton, was part of the Young Kennel Club Agility Team GB which enjoyed record-breaking success gaining a total of three gold medals.

Although no stranger to competition, having qualified for Crufts for the past seven years, Max was delighted to be selected as part of the team.

The teenager took part in the Medium Under-19 category with his crossbreed dog, Woody,

Another member of the team, 13-year-old Taylor Lyon, from Northampton, gained gold in the Medium Under-15 category, earning the pair the title of Junior World Champions.

Max also took overall bronze in the Large Under-19 category with Boost, a Border Collie, and a number of handlers also gained overall top ten positions.

Max has been training dogs and competing since he was four-years-old and currently hopes to eventually become a police dog handler.

His father, Bill Glover, aged 61, a retired information technology analyst, and mother, Pia, aged 44, both actively compete as handlers in agility classes.

Team GB Purple, made up of Max, Taylor and also 17-year-old Mariann Bayliss,from Astley Burf in Worcestershire and 16-year-old Will Bacchus, from Devon, also took gold in the Medium Team competition.

The World Championship event attracted almost 300 dogs and handlers from across the world and it was the sixth time a junior team from Britain made up of Young Kennel Club members had competed.

Greg Derrett, manager of YKC Agility Team GB, said: “Bringing home three gold medals from any World Championships is an amazing achievement and I am exceptionally proud of our handlers.

“The camaraderie within the team and watching them bond since being selected in March to a totally cohesive unit with every single one of them playing their part in winning the medals has been great to witness.

"I am excited to see what they can no doubt achieve in their futures.”

Phil Keen, managing director of team sponsors Natural Instinct, said: “We are proud to sponsor YKC Agility Team GB and were thrilled to learn of the success in Finland with the team winning not one, not two but three gold medals.