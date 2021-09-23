Prison monitors wanted to make sure inmates are treated fairly

Volunteers prison monitors are being sought to make sure inmates are being treated fairly.

Stoke Heath prison
The Independent Monitoring Board at Stoke Heath Prison, Market Drayton, is looking for people to visit at least a couple of times a month.

A spokeswoman for the board said: "Every prison has a team of volunteers appointed by the minister who monitor the day-to-day life in a prison.

"You will be talking to prisoners and observing that they are treated fairly. You will be dealing with problems that the prisoners may face - from lost property to more serious allegations such as bullying. No formal qualifications are needed, training will be given. A minimum of two visits a month is the time commitment plus a monthly board meeting. This is a voluntary role but travel expenses are covered. A vehicle is necessary as this is rural prison with no public transport available.

"Closing date for applications is October 17 and the campaign ref is 1149/Stoke Heath/2021. For more information go to imb.org.uk

