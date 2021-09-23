Prison monitors wanted to make sure inmates are treated fairly

The Independent Monitoring Board at Stoke Heath Prison, Market Drayton, is looking for people to visit at least a couple of times a month.
A spokeswoman for the board said: "Every prison has a team of volunteers appointed by the minister who monitor the day-to-day life in a prison.
"You will be talking to prisoners and observing that they are treated fairly. You will be dealing with problems that the prisoners may face - from lost property to more serious allegations such as bullying. No formal qualifications are needed, training will be given. A minimum of two visits a month is the time commitment plus a monthly board meeting. This is a voluntary role but travel expenses are covered. A vehicle is necessary as this is rural prison with no public transport available.
"Closing date for applications is October 17 and the campaign ref is 1149/Stoke Heath/2021. For more information go to imb.org.uk