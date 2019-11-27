Two car crash down country lane near Market Drayton

Four crews were sent to Bellaport Road. in Norton in Hales, at about 9.35pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived, those involved in the crash were out of the car. There were only minor injuries.

The fire crews made the cars electronically safe before leaving about 20 minutes later.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "We were mobilised at 9.36pm to an RTC near Norton in Hales. Two cars were involved in collision.

"Thankfully no persons trapped. Minor injuries."

On arrival, Shropshire firefighters found the accident was actually across the border, in the Cheshire Fire Service area.

Firefighters from Audlem were also in attendance.