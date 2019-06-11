Referendum backs Shropshire village’s local plan

Woore, near Market Drayton, hosted a referendum on accepting a neighbourhood plan and it proved popular, with 95 per cent of 310 voters recommending it be adopted by Shropshire Council.

The plan includes policies on topics including housing and the village infrastructure, and was formed through consultation with villagers. It will become part of council policy next month.

Stephen Clifford and Mike Cowey, both members of the team that consulted on and drafted the plan, welcomed its resounding success.

Mr Clifford said he was "delighted and excited". He went on: "221 voted on the day, less than we had hoped, and 105 by post – three handed in on the day, the rest received at Shirehall by the night before, about two of those being noes.

"The electorate had risen from 1,020 when the poll was called to 1,051, no doubt largely because of the European elections. Turnout was 31.02 per cent.

Reactions

"We understand that the practice in Shropshire, because our plan will now become council policy, is for it to be formally made at the next council meeting, this being July 26 after a cabinet the previous day.

"Interestingly the result has produced far more reactions on social media than any of our previous posts, with nice comments from some parishioners about our work."

Advertising

Mr Cowey said: "With the positive result from the referendum the parish council is now in a stronger position in controlling and influencing the types and numbers of developments the residents of the parish are prepared to accept for the next 20 years.

"The neighbourhood planning team made up of local volunteer residents over the last three years have worked on this plan, and Woore Parish Council thank them and appreciate the commitment given, and they are rewarded with this referendum result.

"There is also the benefit of seeing additional payments on the Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund which will increase from 15 per cent to 25 per cent to fund locally identified infrastructure projects in the parish, which will benefit the whole of the community."