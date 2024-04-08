Drain cover on A41 collapses - highways team sent to scene

Officers from West Mercia Police reported on social media on Monday morning that a cover on the A41 north of Tern Hill had given way.

Photos from the scene showed the collapsed drain, leaving a hole in the road, with a cone placed in it. Officers from the North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams were remaining on site until workers arrived.

Writing on Facebook, officers said: "The road is passable with care whilst we wait for highways."

Collapsed drain cover on the A41. Photo: Shropshire Cops

Shropshire Council confirmed staff from its contractor, Kier, were on the way.