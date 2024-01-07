Shock and 'grief' as award-winning north Shropshire restaurant closes after nearly seven years

Daniel Derrington, of the Town House restaurant and The Living Room cocktail bar, in Market Drayton, announced the closure on social media.

Mr Derrington said he had made the difficult decision with "great sadness" and was still coming to terms with it.

He says the business has been made unviable by rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and sky high energy bills.

Mr Derrington, on Facebook, said: "It's with great sadness that unfortunately I'm announcing the closure of the Town House restaurant and The Living Room cocktail bar.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make and one I am still coming to terms with myself."