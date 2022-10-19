Residents in Shropshire given help totalling £30 million to deal with the cost of living crisis

Cleobury Councillor Gwilym Butler

The money has supported a wide range of people, including pensioners and families with young children, with food costs, fuel grants, energy bills and other essential living costs.

Thanks to Government grants, Shropshire Council has been able to identify and provide much needed financial support to those who need it most.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: "We know people across Shropshire are struggling and many are really worried about how they will cope with rising costs of energy, food and fuel.

"This is a top priority for us, and we are working closely with our partners in the voluntary sector to ensure residents know how to access the help and support they need. Since 2021 the council has helped to get millions of pounds to those who need it most, and this targeted support will continue throughout this year and into 2023."

Since October 2021, Shropshire Council has been allocated three separate grants of £2.089m by the Department for Works and Pensions under the Household Support Fund – a total of £6.266m.

This, the council says, has enabled it to target low-income families, single parents, pensioners in receipt of council tax support and has also provided around 7,500 children meal vouchers for the school holidays.

It has also seen the welfare support team help award around £789,000 to Shropshire households in crisis.

"Other recent schemes have included the £150 council tax rebate to support residents with their energy bills, totalling more than £16 million and the Holiday Activities and Food scheme, which saw more than 3,500 children and young people have access to free food and activities during the school holidays."

"The council’s Affordable Warm and Energy Efficiency team has delivered a huge range of support to residents throughout the ongoing cost of living crisis. There have been 300 households that have received grants of up to £90,000 to carry out energy efficiency works totalling £1.65 million."