Nature lovers to get up close and personal with feathered friends at Fordhall Organic Farm

By Megan Howe

Nature lovers living in North Shropshire will have the opportunity to witness the bird ringing process, with the return of the Dawn Chorus Walk.

Photo by Oliver Allan
Participants in the upcoming Dawn Chorus Walk, led by ornithologist Gerry Thomas, will have the exciting opportunity to get up close to some of the county's feathered friends.

Bird ringing is a way of monitoring birdlife and involves mist netting the birds, recording the species, gender, weight, size, placing a ring with a unique ID number around the bird’s leg, and release.

The walk is set to take place at 5am on Sunday, May 8 at Fordhall Organic Farm and will finish with a breakfast at Arthur’s Farm Kitchen.

Charlotte Hollins, Fordhall community land initiative manager, said: “It will be wonderful to be able to welcome Gerry Thomas back to the farm again, leading an early morning wander around the farm fields and telling us all about the birdlife around us.

"We do our best at Fordhall to provide habitats for all wildlife and this is a wonderful opportunity to see the benefits of that hard work.

"I know being up at the crack of dawn isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it is always worth it to experience the orchestral show the birds put on.

“Also, after the walk, any visitors to the farm will be able to find him back in our beautiful woodland from 10am to 3pm, demonstrating the bird ringing process.

"As this is a free and drop in event, it is an exciting opportunity for the general public to see conservation science up close."

Tickets for the Dawn Chorus Walk must be booked in advance at 01630 638696.

To find out more about current and future events on the farm, visit fordhallfarm.com

To find out more about the Love Nature Festival returning this year, visit shropshirelovenaturefestival.org.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

