Shropshire tourism attractions honoured at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2022

Next to one of the new Riverside Cabins, owner Anthony Prince, at Wykey.

The West Midlands tourism sector paid tribute to the stars of its visitor-facing venues yesterday, , with thirteen prizes handed out at the awards ceremony.

Organisations from across Shropshire and the rest of the West Midlands scooped up awards in the categories, including Large Visitor Attraction of the Year and New Tourism Business Award.

Andrew Lovett, chair of the West Midlands Regional Boards for Tourism, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards provided us with a lovely opportunity to get together and to say a loud collective thank you to the staff and owners at visitor attractions, accommodation and hospitality venues for the warmest of welcomes they’ve provided over the past two years.

Riverside Cabins, based in Shrewsbury, scooped up two awards on the day, achieving gold in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year section and silver in the New Tourism Business Award.

The business opened in 2020 and has been recognised in The Guardian's top 30 cottages and campsites, offering self-catering cabins and lodges based just outside of Shrewsbury.

Love2Stay in Shrewsbury was also recognised and scooped up silver in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year award, alongside Wellbank Shepherds Hut in Newport which took bronze.

The Royal Air Force Museum Cosford took first place in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category and Telford Town Park won bronze for the Resilience and Innovation Award.

Ironbridge View Townhouse scooped up first place in Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year, followed by Springfield Barns Holiday Cottages, Shrewsbury, which took second place.

The Castle Hotel received gold and was the only business mentioned in the Small Hotel of the Year category.

“The tourism community has shown remarkable resilience and ingenuity in the way it has responded to and come through the pandemic," Mr Lovett added.