Plans for chicken farm near Hadnall refused planning permission

Painsbrook Farm in Hadnall wanted to build two more free-range poultry sheds following the approval of its first unit in 2019, which houses up to 32,000 chickens.

The proposed extra sheds would be the same size, bringing the total number to 96,000.

However members of Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee said not enough information had been provided to address a series of concerns over the application, and refused the expansion.

Planning officer Philip Mullineux said the application as it stood “falls well short” of the the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations.

He said: “The application is recommended for refusal as it is considered that the application lacks sufficient detail on biodiversity, amenity, odour, highway and transportation and drainage issues.”

However in his report to the committee Mr Mullineux said Hadnall Parish Council was supportive of the plans, and no objections had been received from members of the public.

Shaun Jones from Halls, agent to the applicant, said the lack of objections was “virtually unique” for a chicken farm application.

He told the committee that the farm would cease rearing 500 dairy cattle if approval for the egg units was granted, and asked for the application to be deferred to a future meeting to allow time for the outstanding issues to be addressed.