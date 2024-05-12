'We can’t cut costs anymore': Alderfest organisers join calls to save UK festival scene

The organisers of Alderfest, a two-day festival held at Alderford Lake, have joined calls by the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) to lower VAT on tickets.

The AIF's '5% For Festivals' campaign was launched in February, designed to highlight the problems that music festival promoters have faced over the last five years. According to the organisation, 36 UK festivals closed in 2023, with six more having cancelled this year.

Alderfest 2023

AIF CEO John Rostron said the challenges of the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis have meant that UK festivals need "time to recover and rebuild".