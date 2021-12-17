Who is Helen Morgan?

Helen Morgan of the Liberal Democrats makes a speech after being declared the winner in the North Shropshire by-election at Shrewsbury Sports Village. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

So, who is the new MP for North Shropshire?

She was born in the West Midlands and attended Trinity College, Cambridge, between 1993 and 1996, where she studied history. She moved to Shropshire in 2014 where she lives with her family.

The newly-elected MP's Linkedin profile - the social media site geared towards professionals - states that she is an 'experienced accountant with a demonstrated history of working in the energy industry. Skilled in financial forecasting, management, financial accounting, and financial analysis'. It adds that she is a 'strong accounting professional with BA in History from University of Cambridge'.

Morgan has held several high-ranking jobs in both the financial and energy sectors.

Her employment history on Linkedin says that she spent just over six years in a role as audit manager of KPMG - one of the 'Big Four' multinational accounting firms - almost four years as a financial controller, then head of financial reporting, with multinational energy company Centrica, just under two years as head of margin forecasting with British Gas, and most recently she has spent six years as financial controller of Shropshire company Grocott Developments.

In politics, she entered it initially as a parish councillor, and stood for Parliament in North Shropshire in 2019. One of the keystones of her campaign was a commitment to reduce waiting times for services in the county. She has been outspoken in her opposition to the Conservative Government's treatment of refugees, and Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament.