Farm's successful solar panels cut energy use almost in half

In 2019 at Greenacres Farm in Baschurch a 50kW solar array was installed to improve energy efficiency and to reduce its carbon footprint running costs.

Greenacres Farm is a day care facility which provides training in agriculture and horticulture for adults with learning disabilities. It is run by Shropshire Council.

In the first 12 months, the amount of energy used at the farm has reduced by 22,415 kWh or 49 per cent. In reducing greenhouse gas emissions, over 6.2 tonnes of CO2e have been saved.

This has made a saving of £2,699 in the first year of operation for the service area.

The next steps include using the excess energy generated for hot water and showers and storing electricity for use in the evenings using batteries. Further savings may be made by rainwater harvesting for irrigation.

The installation of solar panels was part funded (60 per cent) by the Sustainable Energy in Public Buildings (SEPuBu) programme. SEPuBu is an ERDF-funded grant scheme to support low carbon measures in public buildings across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire.

The remaining 40 per cent was funded by Shropshire Council, and the council estimates that it will be paid back in full by the savings made in three years.

Energy efficiency programmes have been completed across several Shropshire Council sites to decrease energy use, reduce CO2 production and generate financial savings for the council.

To date, projects have been completed at the Market Hall in Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn, Bridgnorth Library, Severn Valley Country Park and Shropshire Archives.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “We’re thrilled with the performance of the solar PV at Greenacres Farm.

“The project at Greenacres is part of a wider programme of works that has seen successful energy efficiency measures installed at a number of council-owned sites right across Shropshire, from Baschurch, to Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

“This is all part of our absolute commitment as a council to improve our carbon performance and become net carbon neutral by 2030.”

For more information about SEPuBu projects in Shropshire, visit the Shropshire Council website.