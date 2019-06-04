North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson confirms meeting with President Trump

And although Mr Paterson could not divulge what was said in the meeting, he said it was "fascinating."

"Iain Duncan Smith and I had a meeting with just President Trump today," he said.

"It was fascinating - really, really good. It was very interesting and constructive on the whole. We discussed a range of issues."

The pair were seen leaving Winfield House this afternoon - shortly after the President met with Nigel Farage.

Mr Paterson said it was a way of renewing links between North Shropshire and the White House.

"The meeting has been brewing for some time now," he added.

"I met with George Bush when he was president. There is a long running tradition and link between North Shropshire and the White House. It was good to re-establish that."