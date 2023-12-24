Police appeal after pedestrian injured in car crash on major mid Wales trunk road

It happened on the A483 between Berriew and Welshpool at around 5am yesterday.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The collision involved a pedestrian and a gold Volvo car.

"The 29-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

People can submit footage either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Anyone contacting the force about the incident is asked to quote reference number 'DP-20231223-099'.