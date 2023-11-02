Morrisons confirmed as taking over Tuffins petrol station shop

Morrisons has been confirmed as the new firm operating in the shop at Cross Enterprise Park in Welshpool – which has been a Harry Tuffins since it opened in 2018.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "The new Morrisons Daily will open in partnership with Rontec and will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding.

"Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it. "