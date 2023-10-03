Tributes paid to 'dear friend' and 'cracking bloke' after man's body pulled from canal

Albert Tanner. Picture: Owl & Pussycat pub

Businesses and residents in Welshpool have named Albert Tanner and called him a "cracking bloke" who will be sorely missed.

Writing on Facebook, staff at the Owl & Pussycat pub in town said they are "very saddened to hear the sad news of our dear friend Albert Tanner".

"We may have only been open four months, but he became one of our regulars," they said.

"We would have a chat about the day, mostly laughing because we wouldn’t have a clue what you said and through all of your little quirks we will not forget you.

"Cheers Albert, sleep well."

The owner of Welshpool Taxis also wrote on Facebook that they were "really shocked and saddened" about his death.

They said: ""It's six months today since Welshpool Taxis started out and my very first passenger was Albert and since then he became a regular going home after a hard day's work and a few pints at the Pheasant & Angel.

"I was one of the few taxis that would take Albert as for whatever reason he'd had a fallout with others but having known him since my days of being landlord at The Crown (Owl & Pussycat) I always found him to be a cracking bloke with a wicked sense of humour (even though 50 per cent of the time you might not understand what the hell he was on about but just laughed at his hysterics)."

The business added: "My last ride home with him last weekend we agreed town isn't what it used to be and so many 'characters' not around anymore, well Welshpool has lost another now.

"Sleep well Albert."

On Saturday police closed the A458 Berriew Street in Welshpool for several hours in the morning

Emergency services were sent to Welshpool at around 7.30am after receiving reports of a sighting of a possible body in the water of the Montgomery Canal, which led to the closure of the A458 Berriew Street near the town's Morrisons supermarket.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers immediately attended and found there was a man’s body in the water and required assistance from colleagues in Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to recover the body.

"Once recovered, sadly the man was declared dead at the scene by the ambulance service."

The A458 Berriew Street was closed between the junction with Oldford Rise and Sarn Bryn Caled roundabout, with witnesses reported multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene before the road was reopened shortly after 11.30am.