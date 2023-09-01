National trust urges people to get involved in planning future of castle

Russell George and Shane Logan at Powis Castle

Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George visited the castle and gardens in Welshpool recently.

Built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress, the castle and garden today reflect the changing ambitions and visions of the Herbert family, who occupied the castle from the 1570s. Now National Trust Cymru wants to hear how it can deliver more for the local community.

The trust works with a wide range of community groups, who use the property in a variety of ways to the benefit of all. The famous castle, steeped in history currently welcomes 180,000 visitors every year and the site provides significant local employment and a place for people to benefit from a range of volunteering opportunities.

Alongside the historic interior of the castle, the site is also home to a world-famous garden that offers a green space for families to get outside and enjoy nature. Pollinating flowers support the biodiversity in the local area, such as bees and butterflies.

The National Trust Cymru and General Manager, Shane Logan, welcomed Senedd Member Russell George to the grounds this week, to discuss the work of the Trust, and how the community can get more involved to ensure Powys Castle is further supporting the local community.

Mr George said: "I have visited Powis Castle and Gardens on many occasions, and it was good to meet with Shane and the team this week who also showed me around the estate and discussed the history of the site. It was good to discuss plans to encourage more visitors and how local people can contribute ideas for the Castle's future.

"The Castle was bustling with visitors trom all around the world and it struck me that we are so fortunate to have this iconic feature on our doorstep, I’d encourage local people to visit if you have not visited the Castle and grounds before. I am pleased the National Trust want to involve the local community in the future of the site.

"We also discussed the conservation of the castle, its contents and the famous garden. The local community's support is vital to ensure the important conservation work the team carry out at Powis Castle and Garden can continue. You can get involved through membership, using the shop or cafe, or volunteering with the brilliant team at the castle – the local community can and do play an important role in ensuring the longevity of historic sites such as Powis Castle.’