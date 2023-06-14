Two people in hospital after microlight crash-lands in field near Welshpool

The A458 between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion was closed following the crash-landing. Photo: Google

Emergency services rushed to a field off the A458 west of Welshpool at around 8pm on Tuesday, after reports of a microlight aircraft crash-landing.

The road between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion was closed on Tuesday evening while police, firefighters and ambulance crews attended.

Two people who had been released from the aircraft before fire crews arrived were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 8pm on Tuesday to a report that a light aircraft had crash-landed in a field near Cyfronydd, Welshpool.

"The two occupants of the aircraft were taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

"The A458 was closed and reopened at 10.10pm. The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been advised.”

A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the aircraft had lost power before crashing into the ground.

A statement said: "Two casualties were released from the aircraft prior to the crew’s arrival.

"The crew administered first aid while waiting for the ambulance service and assisted the ambulance crew in conveying the casualties to waiting ambulances."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.05pm last night, to an incident in the Cyfronydd area of Welshpool, Powys.

“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were also supported by an operational commander.