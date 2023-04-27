Notification Settings

Pupils prepare to move into new classrooms

By Sue AustinWelshpool

A new school building for a Welsh-medium primary school in north Powys will open its doors to pupils and staff for the first time next week.

Pupils get ready for their new classrooms

Finishing touches are being applied to the new 150-place school for Welshpool’s Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng. Pupils and staff will move to their new school building on Tuesday (May 2).

The new building, which will include early years and community facilities, has been built by Powys County Council and its contractor Wynne Construction.

Powys council says that the innovative scheme for the new school combines the old and the new which will provide the pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng and the community of Welshpool with fantastic facilities whilst maintaining the presence of the building, Ysgol Maesydre.

"The old Grade II listed building has been refurbished to accommodate staff areas, early years and community facilities along with a link corridor through to the new building, which includes the school hall and classrooms," Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said.

Pupils get ready for their new classrooms

"The building will also be the first Passivhaus hybrid project in the UK, which means that it is very energy efficient.

"Since the return after the Easter holidays, pupils and staff have been preparing their classrooms ready for teaching as part of transitioning arrangements from their current building to the new building.

“I’m delighted that that the new school building for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng will be opening its doors to pupils and staff for the first-time next week.

“This has been a long time coming and I’m sure that the school community are equally delighted with its opening, which will mark the start of a new chapter for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng.

“This fantastic development, which will be one of the most energy efficient buildings in the UK and contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the county, will provide an environment for pupils and teaching staff to reach their potential while providing important community facilities.

Angharad Davies, Headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng, said: “Our vision is all about celebrating ‘Nobody’s perfect, everybody is different – the route is a different one for all’.

“We feel this is reflected in our new home and we love it: the old and the new, the flash of colours and the open spaces around us.

“Our new home will enable us to give the very best opportunities for our children where the Welsh language will flourish and the community will be an integral part of all things Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

