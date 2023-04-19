Eighteen homes could be built on town's former school site

Eighteen council houses could be built at the former Gungrog school site in Welshpool

Powys County Council cabinet members, councillors Matthew Dorrance and Jake Berriman are set to take a delegated decision on Friday which will see the former Gungrog Church in Wales Infant and Nursery School in Welshpool transferred to the council’s housing department.

The deal will also include a payment of £250,000.

Director of housing and social services, Nina Davies said: “Gungrog School was declared surplus and all services within Powys County Council were asked whether they had any use for this property.

“Housing services expressed an interest in acquiring the site to develop affordable council homes for local people.

“Development of Gungrog School site amounts to 0.413 hectares and would provide 18 properties.

“Welshpool has been identified as being an area of high housing need, with no readily available developable land and a particular need identified for single-person accommodation.”

Mrs Davies pointed out that there are 525 applicants on the council’s housing list who want affordable rented accommodation in Welshpool.

“There is a clear, identified need for affordable, social rented properties," she said.

“Development of the site for 100 per cent affordable housing would help meet this.”

The three Powys county councillors who represent Welshpool have welcomed the proposal.

Gungrog ward’s councillor, Carol Robinson, said: “I am very happy to support the proposal that the area is developed for affordable housing which is really needed in Welshpool.

“I would also ask that playground for children under 10 years considered in the design.”

Castle ward councillor Richard Church said: “There is a huge need for affordable housing in Welshpool and I am happy to support the proposal.”

Llanerchyddol ward councillor Graham Breeze said that he backed the proposal “in principle” but wants to see the full plans before “committing” his support.

The decision will come into force on April 28 to allow five working days for the proposal to be called in for scrutiny if needed.

Welshpool Church in Wales School moved to a new building in the town in January 2021.