Major road closure to re-open next week

By Dominic RobertsonWelshpoolPublished:

A major road closure will re-open under traffic light control next week, according to a councillor.

This image, taken earlier during the closure, shows the extent of the work required.
Motorists in Mid Wales have faced frustration since January 24 due to work to replace a damaged culvert on the A458 at Spring Bank, Welshpool.

Welshpool County Councillor Graham Breeze said that he had been told by the Welsh Government's highways Department that the road would re-open with traffic lights next week, and that the lights are due to come down before the busy Easter holidays.

Councillor Breeze said it was "good news at last for frustrated motorists and businesses".

He said: "The work at Spring Bank, Golfa, is nearing completion and the A458 is scheduled to reopen under traffic light control on Wednesday, March 30. Some additional barrier work is required but the lights are due to come down ahead of the Easter holiday period."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

