Kathleen, 106, at tree-planting to celebrate Queen's jubilee

Guests at the community tree planting event in Guilsfield

They watched as a tree-planting ceremony took place at the Community Centre Playing Fields in Guilsfield, near Welshpool.

A copper beech tree, donated by the Derwen Garden Centre, was planted during the ceremony, which was also attended by Montgomeryshire MS Russell George, trust chairman Trevor Trevor, Rachel Joseph, from the Derwen, and community councillors.

The main Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to start across the country on June 2 and will continue over the weekend until June 5.

They are planned to mark the Queen's reign of 70 years following the death of her father, George VI, in 1952.

During the tree-planting ceremony Mr George encouraged other communities in Powys to follow Guilsfield's example and start planning their celebrations to mark the Queen's reign.

He said: "I was delighted to be able to attend Guilsfield Jubilee launch.

"The village has done a remarkable job of kicking off the celebrations and creating excitement in the lead-up to the big weekend in June.

"I strongly urge other local communities to get involved and plan celebrations for what is set to be a fantastic weekend which will highlight 70 years of dedicated public service by the Queen.

"Powys County Council are still taking requests for road closures, so I would urge people to get their applications in as soon as possible.

Ian Harrison, chairman of Guilsfield Community Council, said: "Our community in Guilsfield is working on a series of events to be held throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

"Ideas range from a family sports event and fun afternoon, treasure hunt, hog roast, ceilidh, church and chapel events to street parties.