Two police officers rescue a deer caught on a rope swing near Powis Castle, Welshpool. Image: Dyfed-Powys Police

Two police officers went above and beyond the call of duty when they rescued the animal on land near Powis Castle, Welshpool.

A member of the public called Dyfed-Powys Police to report the plight of the deer on Sunday afternoon, and it had been passed onto the RSPCA.

Although such calls are not what the police usually deal with, two members of the Powys Roads Policing Unit, PCs Marcus Wright and Dave Wilkinson, were in the area and decided to go and investigate.

"I saw the call come on the system and that it had been referred to the RSPCA,” said Constable Wilkinson.

“I suggested to Marcus that we go and see if we could help the animal and prevent any suffering that it was going through."

Armed with just a small pair of scissors in a first aid kit, the pair swung into action and found the deer trapped by its antlers, in a distressed state, frothing from its mouth and breathing very heavily.

The pair’s initial attempts of trying to take hold of the rope swing failed as the deer panicked and tried to run away, which led to it being pulled up into the air by the rope. Its sharp antlers were also close to the part of the rope that needed to be cut to free the animal.

As the deer started to tire the officers managed to calm it, with PC Wright gently scratching its forehead while his colleague got to work with the scissors to cut away at the rope.

“The poor thing was swinging by its antler and must have been exhausted and terrified,” said PC Wright.

“Fortunately, it calmed pretty quickly which enabled us get to work untangling its antler so it could be freed. Within 15 minutes it was freed, but it sat there for a little while to catch its breath and then it was off.