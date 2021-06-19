Firefighter Dave and his team make it up Snowdon - five times

Some of the team at the start of the Llanberis Path Dave Latham at the summit with a mascot Some of the team at the start of the Llanberis Path

Dave Latham, along with a small support team of other Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel, took on the epic challenge of climbing Snowdon as many times as they could in 24 hours.

They said the feat was a great personal achievement which raised money for a wonderful good cause.

Mr Latham and the team undertook the challenge in support of the Firefighters Charity, an organisation that offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, which includes current and retired personnel and their families.

He said: “Although achieving five summits was a great personal achievement, the real success was watching those who joined me achieve their own personal challenges along the way. The support received was incredible, from social media messages and phone calls during the challenge, through to the welfare support given at the bottom of the mountain, I really am grateful for everyone’s support.”

To date the amount raised is £1,830 – but the firefighters are stressing that it is not too late to donate.