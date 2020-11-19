New name for council offices

Ty Maldwyn

The building, on Brook Street, the town's former library will - with Covid-19 precautions in place - provide office space for council staff as well as safe spaces for social care staff to meet with families.

Ty Maldwyn will come into operation in December. The final touches of the conversion are now taking place and will see staff move from Neuadd Maldwyn to a more central location in the town. Their former home is to be converted to Extra Care accommodation for older people in partnership with ClwydAlyn Housing Association - subject to planning permission being granted.

Councillor Phyl Davies is the council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for Property. He explained: "Tŷ Maldwyn will provide modern Covid-19 safe accommodation for our staff that need to access the office and/or meet with service users. We have taken a pragmatic approach to this conversion, buying new furniture where we've needed to but also re-using some furniture from Neuadd Maldwyn which still had plenty of life in it.

"Neuadd Maldwyn was - and is - a beautiful building but as office accommodation it left a lot to be desired. We hope that when staff start using Tŷ Maldwyn they will be pleased with the bright modern facilities which we have provided and, of course, service users will also benefit from this improved environment."