Firefighters tackle blaze at house near Welshpool

By Nick Humphreys | Welshpool | News | Published:

Firefighters rushed to a house blaze near Welshpool in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze. Pic: @WelshpoolFire

Smoke billowed from the roof of the house in Pool Quay. Fire crews from Welshpool, Llanfair, Llanfyllin, Montgomery, Oswestry and Shrewsbury were called to the scene at about 12.40am.

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Welshpool using an aerial platform. Picture: Welshpool Fire Station

No-one was injured. An aerial ladder platform was used to tackle the blaze from a higher height.

Welshpool Fire Station said: "We were mobilised to a property fire near Guilsfield with crews from @LlanfairFire @LlanfyllinFire @MontyFireSTN @SFRS_Oswestry and @SFRS_Shrews. Fire now extinguished with no injuries."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call reporting a property fire. Two appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Oswestry and Shrewsbury. Assistance to Mid and West Wales Fire Service."

