International artist returns home

Camilla Gittins, who has worked in design for international companies, Jack Wills and Tommy Hilfigure, will display her work at her mother's shop in Welshpool on the evening of November 13 and all day on November 14.

On the following day Camilla will then be taking her exhibition to the Chester Arts Fair, Chester Racecourse, showcasing over 120 UK and International Artists.

Camilla, 31, was born on a busy family farm near Meifod, and attended Llanfyllin High School, Coleg Menai Bangor and Manchester College of Art & Design, obtaining a BA (hons) degree in Embroidery.

Camilla Gittins

After graduating she worked in London for Jack Wills as a Creative Concept Designer for three years and then moved to Amsterdam to work for Tommy Hilfigure for six years, designing store interiors internationally. She is now working as a full time artist from her Dutch studio and calls Amsterdam her home where she lives with Seb her partner and Axil their dog.

She said her abstract paintings were heavily influenced and continually inspired by nature and the essence of her surroundings.

"I am fascinated by the depth and magnitude of colours, shapes, perspectives and patterns within nature," she said.

Her work includes bold palettes of colour in a variety of mediums : acrylic, graffiti, pastel, spray paint, graphite and embroidery.