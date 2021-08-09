Have your say over council flat development

Powys County Council’s Affordable Housing Team is looking to build 32, energy efficient one-bedroomed flats, for council rent, on the site of the former Robert Owen House.

A pre-application consultation for the proposed development started last month, which allows interested parties to comment on the plans before a planning application is submitted. It will close on August 20.

If planning permission is granted, the new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to applicants on the Powys Common Housing Register.

Councillor Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning and Economic Regeneration, said: “We want to build affordable homes and have an ambitious target of building 250 new homes by 2025, a key priority in our Vision 2025 Corporate Improvement Plan, and we’re making real progress.

“Our proposed development on the site that the Robert Owen House occupied is going to be important as we continue to work towards achieving this ambitious target.

“The pre-application consultation is important as it gives the local community an opportunity to have their say on the plans before we submit a planning application.”