School uniform 'bring, buy, sell and swap' event

On Tuesday, August 6, a Newtown school’s uniform 'bring, buy, sell and swap' event will be held at Newtown Family Centre.

The event has the full backing of Powys County Council’s (PCC) anti-poverty champion, Councillor Joy Jones, who represents Newtown East.

Cllr Jones said: “This is part of the work from the Newtown Together group.

“Newtown Together has been looking at many ways to help the community and work with families or anyone who is in need of support.

“During our latest meeting we were looking at things that are in place over the school holidays.

“I have concerns that some parents have been struggling with the cost of school uniforms, as we all know children and young people grow so quickly and this and this can be a burden on a families finance.

“With the summer holidays and new school year approaching it can be a real worry and burden to many families who need to buy uniforms.”

Cllr Jones explained that the bring and buy sale had been agreed by the group.

“This will be a great way for the community to work together and for people to be able to get their children’s uniforms and save some money,” added Cllr Jones.

Earlier this month Welsh Government education secretary, Kirsty Williams AM, gave schools advice that uniforms should be gender neutral and that their cost should be brought down.

Currently the average cost of uniform for Secondary Schools in Wales is £340 per child per year.

The bring and buy sales takes place at the Newtown Family Centre off Park Street from 12pm to 3pm on Tuesday, August 6.

For information call 01686 623320.