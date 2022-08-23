Chef to deliver hands-on experience to apprentices

Chartists 1770, is bsed at The Trewythen, in Llanidloes. Photo: Google.

Chartists 1770, at The Trewythen, in Llanidloes, has just reopened following a refurbishment.

An experienced, new head chef, Paul Fox, has been appointed to lead a team of talented apprentices at the training restaurant with rooms, which is owned by Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.

“Our mission from the outset has been to establish a training restaurant with rooms to develop and nurture a team to showcase Welsh produce,” said Arwyn Watkins, who is president of the Culinary Association of Wales and Cambrian Training Company’s managing director.

“We will be focussing not only on apprentices but also food and drink producers that we work with across Wales. We shall be trying, wherever possible, to use as much locally sourced produce as we can.

“We will also be open to apprentices from other businesses to spend a learning day at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen because some apprentices don’t get the opportunity to cook at this level.

Paul will be sharing with the apprentices his vast experience and knowledge, ranging from fine dining to contract catering and events, to develop the head chefs of the future.

The restaurant will reopen on September 5.

Paul, 60, who trained in the Army Catering Corps with Arwyn, says he is looking forward to working with apprentices to introduce a modern dining experience.

“The apprentices will not only learn how to cook but also develop their kitchen management skills. I am really positive and excited about the potential of this business,” he said.