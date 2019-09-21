Landfill conditions breached in Llanidloes

Sundorne Products (Llanidloes) Limited has an environmental permit from Natural Resources Wales that allows them to receive up to 75,000 tonnes of non-hazardous household and commercial waste every year at the Bryn Posteg site.

This permit has various conditions that the operator must comply with to ensure appropriate infrastructure is in place to protect both the environment and human health.

A Merthyr Tydfil crown court on Thursday Sundorne admitted two charges, that it breached the conditions of the permit between January 2016 and April 2017, by exceeding the permitted leachate head limits and failing to use appropriate measures to prevent or minimise emissions of landfill gas during this period.

The company was fined a total of £35,400 and ordered to pay £20,000 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £120.

Speaking after the hearing Julia Frost, Industry and Waste Regulation Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales said:

“Every landfill site needs an environmental permit from us to operate, which details how the operator will manage the site to minimise the impact on air, land and water in the area.

“We always try to work with businesses to make sure they comply with the conditions in their permit.

“But, in cases like this, when a business has been given every opportunity to comply with the conditions in their permit but fail to do so we must take legal action to ensure the protection of the local environment, community and the interests of legitimate operators.”

“We hope the outcome of this case will send out a positive message to the waste industry that Natural Resources Wales will not tolerate those who seek to profit by failing to comply with their permit.”