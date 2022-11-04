New chief constable in place for the Chirk and Llangollen areas

North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman. Picture: Mandy Jones Photography

Amanda Blakeman has taken the reins at North Wales Police from Carl Foulkes who has retired and she becomes the first female in the role at the constabulary.

CC Blakeman started her career as a constable at West Mercia Police in 1992, where she was for 11 years, and has risen through the ranks.

In 2003 she was promoted to sergeant and, since then, across a number of ranks, has led teams in delivering critical services to communities.

CC Blakeman, who has a bachelor’s degree in Science with Honours in Crime and Criminology, was appointed as Deputy Chief Constable for West Mercia Police in February 2017 having previously been Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, since October 2014, for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

She was appointed Deputy Chief Constable of Gwent in 2019.

CC Blakeman said: “I am honoured and delighted not only to have started my new role as Chief Constable of North Wales Police, but to be the first female to serve the people of North Wales.

“This week, I have had a chance to meet many of the dedicated and hardworking officers and staff of North Wales Police, who I very much look forward to leading for the next five years.”

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales said: "I am delighted to welcome Amanda Blakeman as she starts her new role as Chief Constable of North Wales.

“I look forward to working with her and the other senior officers of the Force to deliver on the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan, with a focus on increasing visibility and improving performance.