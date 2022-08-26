Notification Settings

Paraglider rescue near Llangollen

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished:

A paraglider was airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries in an accident near Llangollen.

The rescue teams on the hills between the Ceiriog and Dee Valleys

The man had to be winched to safety by helicopter after search and rescue volunteers managed to used their rope skills to reach him and give first aid.

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for North East Wales Search and Rescue said volunteers working alongside Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, Wales Air Ambulance Charity and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter.

"We used a rope system to stabilise the casualty before he was winched from scene by the Coastguard Helicopter and transferred to hospital."

The search and rescue charity thanked friends of the casualty who assisted with directions.

The charity is raising funds for a new incident control vehicle which will be kitted out with specialist search and rescue equipent. People can donate online at cafdonate.cafonline.org/18535#!/DonationDetails.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

