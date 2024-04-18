Golf club given permission to extend facilities

In September last year plans to add more bays to the current floodlit driving range facility at Lakeside Golf Club in Garthmyl were lodged with the council by owners Mr and Mrs Jones.

The application includes erecting a building which would provide a shop a viewing area and toilet facilities as well as a new parking area will also be provided next to the new facility, which will include two disabled parking bays.

The new building, to provide a shop, refreshments and storage, will be mostly finished in red brick walls, which matches the club house which is also a popular restaurant located just 80 metres to the northeast.