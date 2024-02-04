500-year-old ring found by metal detectorist officially officially declared treasure

Six archaeological finds, including a Roman silver toilet spoon, a Bronze Age hoard, and a post-Medieval silver-gilt finger ring were all declared treasure.

The items received the declaration on Thursday last week from South Wales Central coroner Patricia Morgan.

The finger ring was found by Carlton Sheath in August, while metal-detecting in Duhonw, near Builth Wells.

The find was handed over to Felicity Sage, historic environment record manager at the Dyfed Archaeological Trust.

It was couriered to Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales for identification and reporting by Sian Iles, curator of Medieval & Later Archaeology.

The decorative ring of silver and with gilded surfaces is decorated with eight beaded panels divided by diagonal bands set in a zigzag pattern. The style of beading seen in the panels is sometimes described as a ‘brambling’ effect. Although the gilding has endured on most of the ring’s surface, there is some wear visible along the borders.