Watch: 'Tidy Mouse' adorably cleans man's shed after he was left baffled by displaced peanuts

Retired postman Rodney Holbrook, 75, from Builth Wells, made the incredible discovery after trying to find out why the peanuts in his shed were being mysteriously moved into a box storing his old boots.

Setting up a camera to try and get to the bottom of the conundrum Rodney, who is a keen amateur wildlife photographer, uncovered the efforts of the rodent he has named 'Welsh Tidy Mouse'.

The footage, shared by the Animal News Agency, was taken in a pitch-black shed, but is revealed through the use of an infra-red camera.

It shows the diligent mouse picking up items scattered across the desk, and dragging them back into a box, neatly piling them as it cleans up the desk.

Rodney said the mouse has been cleaning up for months – and that he never bothers himself because he knows his little friend will take care of it.

'Welsh Tidy Mouse' cleaning up Rodney Holbrook's shed. Pictures and video: Animal News Agency

Clothes pegs, a screwdriver, plant pot trays, corks, all manner of objects are dragged into the box to keep the workspace clean.

In one funny moment the mouse can be seen grappling with a cable tie which he eventually places in the tub, while in another sweet scene he pulls pieces of string into the box as though he were the first mate on a boat.

By the end of the secretly filmed video, the mouse has dramatically improved the mess on the table, ready for Rodney to discover in the morning.

Rodney Holbrook who captured videos of a mouse cleaning up his shed. Pictures: Animal News Agency

Rodney said: "It has been going on for about two months, I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera to see what was going on.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up, he moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it."

The amazing footage brings to mind the Beatrix Potter story The Tailor of Gloucester, in which a team of mice work together throughout the night to secretly help the tailor complete an outfit.

Rodney added: "It really was amazing to see the footage, some of the things that it tidies away are really unusual, I think he would tidy my wife away if I left her in there! It's happened practically every night now for two months."