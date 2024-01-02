Levelling Up funding for several community projects in Powys

In all 17 community organisations have received UK Shared Prosperity Fund (Levelling Up) backed grants, totalling more than £420,000, to help them improve Powys communities.

The awards from the Making a Difference in Powys Fund were made by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), on behalf of the Powys Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership.

The projects that have received funding include one that will create art and deliver art events in association with the 2024 Urdd National Eisteddfod, which will be hosted in Meifod. Celebrating the Treasures of Montgomery, is the name of the Menter Iaith Maldwyn project that will receive £33,778 for the arts events.

There is also money for a scheme in Newtown that teaches people how to grow their own food and cook on a budget, in response to the cost-of-living crisis. Growing Food Together sees £18,069 go to Cultivate, to teach people how to grow fruit and vegetables, and how to cook on a budget, at the cooperative’s site in Newtown.

Community group Qube gets £48,769 for skills work in Llanfyllin under the Better Together Scheme while at Llanidloes the Crown and Anchor Regeneration will receive £10,000, via LLANI Ltd, to scope options for turning the former pub into a community resource.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to support so many charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups, which are all working hard to make Powys a better place to live and visit, with these UK Shared Prosperity Fund backed grants,” said Clair Swales, PAVO’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Those that were successful did well to get through a highly competitive bidding process, that left the multi-agency panel assessing them with plenty to ponder. I’m now looking forward to seeing the progress made by each of the successful projects over the next 12 months, under the guidance of PAVO’s development officers.”

Other projects include: Deall y Dail (Understand the Leaves), to help get volunteers involved in woodland improvement work across Powys; £25,000, to Elan Valley Trust, for a feasibility study on the best use for its refurbished buildings; Bridging the Gap, £21,647, to The Judge’s Lodging Trust, to help with marketing and boost volunteering at the Presteigne museum; Cerfluino (Sculpting) Vyrnwy, £19,313, to Arts Connection, to deliver community art projects at Lake Vyrnwy; Community Outreach Access, £18,435, to Citizens Advice Powys, to help it reach residents in remote areas; Josef Herman Foundation Heritage Trail and Website Development, £9,800, to the Josef Herman Foundation, to develop and promote heritage trails around Ystradgynlais; Rhayader Town Champion – engaging the community, £5,832, to Rhayader Town Council and Rhayader 2000 Ltd, to assess the need for a town champion.

The Powys SPF Local Partnership is supported by Powys County Council’s Regeneration Team and receives its funding from the UK Government, as part of its Levelling Up programme.

Councillor David Selby, the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Chair of the Powys SPF Local Partnership Board, said: “These grants are helping address the priorities for investment identified under the Communities and Place theme of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Powys: Communities and Place, Community Transport, Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Climate Action, Cost of Living and Connecting Communities (digitally or otherwise). They are also helping us achieve our aim of creating a stronger, fairer and greener Powys with schemes throughout the county.”

Any queries about the Making a Difference in Powys Fund should be directed to PAVO, email: grants@pavo.org.uk, or call 01597 822191 or 01686 626220.