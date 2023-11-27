How food hygiene ratings have driven standards up 10 years after they were first introduced

Since November 2013, businesses in Wales have been required by law to display their food hygiene rating sticker in a prominent place – such as the front door, entrance or window.

Those behind it say the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has delivered lasting benefits to consumers and businesses and is rightly celebrated as one of the country’s most significant public health achievements of the 21st century.

A decade on, it has driven up standards in food businesses in Powys, with over 1,648 businesses displaying a rating of five and 2,157 with a rating of three or above.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council's cabinet member for a safer Powys, said: “The stickers featured on businesses throughout the county are a simple, effective and transparent way for restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and even websites, to give their customers reassurance that their business is safe and are taking the standards seriously.

“The scheme gives confidence to customers and ensures that all businesses within the county are working safely, and that food is being prepared and served in a clean and hygienic way.

"It empowers people to make informed choices about where they buy and eat food every day. And the benefits do not stop there – the mandatory display of ratings also encourages food businesses to improve their hygiene standards.

"All food businesses are able to achieve the top rating of ‘5 – very good’ by doing what is required of them under food law. Remember, a good hygiene rating is good for business – offering a competitive advantage to those who receive top hygiene ratings."

The council said the impact of the scheme should not be underestimated. Hygiene standards in food businesses have improved as a result of the mandatory scheme, with 97 per cent of businesses in Wales now displaying a rating of ‘3’ or above. Research shows that businesses with higher ratings are less likely to be responsible for outbreaks of food-borne illness.

Nathan Barnhouse, director of the Food Standards Agency in Wales said: “We are proud to deliver the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in partnership with local authorities and Welsh Government.

"Local authorities are essential to the success of the scheme. Through their regular engagement with food businesses, they have played a key role in driving up hygiene standards to where they are today. The scheme allows people to vote with their feet or by a click of a button and choose those businesses that take food hygiene seriously.”

Before purchasing food you can ask about the food hygiene rating, look for the sticker or check online at ratings.food.gov.uk