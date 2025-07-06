In pictures: Oswestry's food and drink festival returns for two days

The Oswestry Food & Drink Festival is a free event that transforms the town centre into a celebration of local food and drink producers.

The two-day festival in on until 4pm on Sunday, and showcases a wide array of independent vendors, street food, and local beverages.

Visitors can expect to find cheeses, meats, breads, chutneys, jams, specialty coffees, award-winning liqueurs, gins, beers, cakes, brownies, and various street food options.

The festival also features live music and street entertainers.

The event brings together independent producers, street food vendors, local distillers and brewers to tantalise your tastebuds.

Not only that, but Oswestry’s award-winning indoor market and regular street traders are open throughout the weekend too.