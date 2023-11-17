Police appeal after life-saving equipment stolen from fire station

Dyfed-Powys Police say life-saving and safety equipment were among the items stolen from Knighton's fire station this week.

The incident occurred sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, November 15 and 7.45am on Thursday.

The officers say they would especially like to hear from anyone in the area with any vehicle registration number plates missing.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to report it to police quoting reference 23001146137.

It is one of two burglaries that happened in the county overnight, with police also investigating attempts to gain access to a cash machine at Spar Stores on West Street in Rhayader.

A black, five-door car, described as being similar to an Audi, with four occupants, was spotted leaving the scene.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org