Garden waste collections ending for winter in mid Wales

The council is urging residents to check their remaining collection dates.

Subscriptions for the 2024 service will be open in January, with the services resuming at the end of February 2024.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “All our gardens are looking very autumnal and rather damp at the moment, but that won’t be stopping many of us from tidying them up after the summer and getting ready for spring.

“With that in mind, we are keen to remind everyone to make the most of the last few remaining garden waste collections of 2023. So far this year, with the help of participating households, thousands of tonnes of garden waste have been collected and recycled into compost.

“With the amount we collect now tailing off the service does take a break over the winter, but you can still recycle your garden waste by composting it at home or by taking it to one of the household waste and recycling centres in Powys.”

For more information on the garden waste recycling collection service, go online to powys.gov.uk/gardenwaste.