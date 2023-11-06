£676k granted for Powys flooding projects

Powys County Council has received £676,728 from the Welsh Government’s Natural Flood Management Accelerator Programme for a range of nature-based flood management schemes.

The two-year programme aims to deliver natural flood management solutions in flood risk areas and follows the work already carried out under the previous Natural Flood Management Programme 2020-23.

These nature-based solutions include the installation of 'leaky dams', scrapes, bunds and ponds as well as tree and hedgerow planting which intercept rainfall and slow overland runoff.

Leaky dams use fallen trees and sticks to hold back some water during high flows and slow the movement of silt and sediment, while scrapes, bunds and ponds create shallow areas that can slow the flow of water.

The council's funding will be used across four different schemes throughout the county.

£200k will be used for the Upper Teme Natural Flood Management 2 scheme by the Severn Rivers Trust, with a primary focus on Knighton.

Around £192k will be used for the SiOL (Solving Intractable Land-use issues) project, led by the Wye and Usk Foundation.

£85k will be used from the Leaky Woody Dam Scheme delivered by Tirweddau Cymru Landscapes Wales, trailing the wooden structure interventions at various sites in Powys.

And £200k will be provided for the Nant Abel and Afon Cain NFM scheme, which will benefit communities like Llanfyllin and Llanfechain.

Welcoming the news, Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We are all aware of the devastating effects of flooding, and are looking forward to working collaboratively with partners and communities to find practical, sustainable, nature-based solutions to reduce the flood risk across Powys.

“The Natural Flood Management work, whilst providing benefit in flood risk management terms, also supports wider environmental enhancements through the introduction of new and improved wildlife habitats and more sustainable land management practices in our rural areas.”