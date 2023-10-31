Free parking in run up to Christmas to boost retail trade

Free parking in run up to Christmas

The initiative was welcomed by the cross-party car parking review group, which met on October 26. The initiative will now be implemented by the council.

It will see the council provide free parking at its long-stay car parks on Saturdays, December 9, 16 and 23 December between 10am and 6pm.

The initiative will only apply to off-street car parks and does not alter existing on-street parking restrictions. Free parking in short stay car parks is only applicable for a maximum of two hours.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys and Chair of the Cross-party car parking review group, said: “It is great to get the review underway, and I was very pleased with the positive contributions made by representatives and they were supportive of our decision in the summer to offer free parking in the run up to Christmas.

“I’m sure that the initiative will be welcomed by shoppers and businesses across the county. It will provide a timely boost to the county’s economy in the run-up to the busiest shopping period of the year.

“The county’s economy is vital to everyone and the festive period can make a real difference to countless businesses, so any help to increase spend has to be worthwhile.

“I would like to thank the representatives on the review group for the work they will be doing over the coming months. The review group are planning to meet in November and December to discuss several themes, drawing evidence, strategies and ideas to give a fresh perspective whilst ensuring a balance between ambition and pragmatism.