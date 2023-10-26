Electrifying revelation about pumpkins as Halloween looms

Pumpkins are being left in country parks for animals to eat

Powys residents are being urged to make tasty treats with the insides of pumpkins bought for carving and then put the leftovers into the food waste caddy.

The county council's cabinet member for a Greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton, said: “Most people in Powys do a great job of recycling their food waste each week. So this year, we really hope that they will keep up the good work and add any leftover bits of Halloween pumpkins to their food waste caddy.

“It is fascinating to know that for every recycled pumpkin shell we generate enough energy to power the average family home for an hour, and goes a long way to support Wales' drive to create more green energy through anaerobic digestion plants."

According to new research from environmental charity Hubbub, this year 30 million pumpkins are expected to be bought for carving in the UK, of which 16 million will be thrown out with the normal household rubbish. That is the equivalent of 95 million meals-worth of pumpkins set to go to waste, worth £26.7 million.

Powys residents will go through around 63,000 pumpkins this Halloween, creating around 135 tonnes of extra food waste in the process.

Councillor Charlton said: "You can make use of the insides of the pumpkins to make many delicious recipes such as pumpkin soup, pumpkin tart or even pumpkin lasagne. The seeds can even be baked for a delicious snack.

"You’ll find loads of recipe ideas on the Love Food Hate Waste website: lovefoodhatewaste.com

"Once they’ve had their day, your old pumpkin shells can be added to your compost heap or cut up and popped into your food caddy. If they are really big - and not too rotten - they can be left on top of your kerbside food caddy for a one-off post-Halloween collection by our crews. Please remember to remove any candles first."