Man's body found in river, police say death is not believed to be Storm Babet-related

Previous flooding in Bangor-on-Dee. Photo: Ian Humphreys

Police say they believe that the man had been deceased for some time before he was found in the River Dee, and there was no connection to the weather or flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Emergency services received a 999 call at about 5.30pm on Friday from a passer-by. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and police attended the scene.

‌A spokesperson for North Wales Police said that the body of an adult male was recovered from the water.

"Initial assessment at the scene indicated that the man had been deceased for some time, and the event was not linked to the recent severe weather.