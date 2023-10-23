Man's body found in river, police say death is not believed to be Storm Babet-related

By Sue Austin

The body of a man has been found in a river at Bangor-on-Dee.

Previous flooding in Bangor-on-Dee. Photo: Ian Humphreys
Police say they believe that the man had been deceased for some time before he was found in the River Dee, and there was no connection to the weather or flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Emergency services received a 999 call at about 5.30pm on Friday from a passer-by. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and police attended the scene.

‌A spokesperson for North Wales Police said that the body of an adult male was recovered from the water.

"At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

