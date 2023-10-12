Car parks come under the spotlight in long overdue review

Councillor Jackie Charlton

As well as charges it will look at the needs of local communities and how best to manage its car parks.

Town centre footfall and active travel schemes in towns across the county will also be discussed.

The car park review will begin with a meeting of a Powys County Council cross-party group on October 26.

Alongside a politically balanced membership of councillors, the review group will also include representatives from town councils and local businesses where car parks are sited. The review will be led by an independent, impartial consultant.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, the council's cabinet member for a greener Powys, said: “This cross-party car park review is long overdue, and we are pleased to be able to finally get things moving.

“As well as car parking charges, the review will consider how best to manage all the council’s car parks, town centre footfall, the impacts and benefits of local active travel schemes, available resources, and the needs of the local communities.